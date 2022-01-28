Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $60,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 273.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

