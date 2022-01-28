Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 110,215 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,519,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $62,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPBI. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

