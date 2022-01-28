Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup started coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

GRAB stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Grab has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

