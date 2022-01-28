Graham (NYSE:GHM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.55. Graham shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 7,452 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 million, a PE ratio of -55.95, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Graham by 99.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 46.2% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

