Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $82.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

