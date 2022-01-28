Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television posted earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

GTN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Gray Television by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gray Television by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

