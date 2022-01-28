Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 183.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.