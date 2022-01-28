Graybug Vision, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Graybug Vision in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRAY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.