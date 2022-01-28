Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWB. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.