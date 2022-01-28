Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will post sales of $118.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.39 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year sales of $364.64 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $353.12 million, with estimates ranging from $323.35 million to $382.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 3,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,495. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

