Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.30. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 3,467 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41,760.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 249,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 250,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
