Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.30. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 3,467 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41,760.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 249,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 250,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

