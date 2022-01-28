GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%.

NASDAQ GSIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. 18,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $70,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSI Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of GSI Technology worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

