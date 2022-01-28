GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GTBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of GTBP opened at $2.93 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GT Biopharma by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 714,605 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 77,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

