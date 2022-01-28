GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.97 and last traded at $76.85. 20,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 893,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

