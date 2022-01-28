Hakka.Finance Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $131,975.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00105565 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 342,253,933 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

