Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.65.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 225,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 352,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,606 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.