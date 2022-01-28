Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

