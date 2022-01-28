Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.44

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 4960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

