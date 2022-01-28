HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,012. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $756.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

