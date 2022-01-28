Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $447.20 Million

Analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce sales of $447.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $439.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.60 million. Harsco reported sales of $508.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Harsco stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 269,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

In other Harsco news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $2,862,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $36,232,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Harsco by 76.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,856 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

