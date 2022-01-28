HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $18.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

NYSE HCA opened at $228.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day moving average is $246.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $158.96 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

