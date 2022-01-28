HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $18.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.
NYSE HCA opened at $228.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day moving average is $246.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $158.96 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
