Head to Head Analysis: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) versus Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Sphere has a beta of -6.24, meaning that its share price is 724% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Sphere and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Sphere and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 229.56%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Momentive Global $375.61 million 6.72 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -24.69

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global.

Summary

Momentive Global beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

