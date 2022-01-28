Head to Head Analysis: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) & TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TDCX and Simulations Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $323.36 million 5.72 $64.04 million N/A N/A Simulations Plus $46.47 million 16.87 $9.78 million $0.49 79.31

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 21.44% 6.25% 5.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TDCX and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75

TDCX currently has a consensus price target of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 134.16%. Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.12%. Given TDCX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats TDCX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc. is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector. It operates principally in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania. TDCX Inc. is based in SINGAPORE.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, CA.

