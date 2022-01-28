Head to Head Contrast: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) vs. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 116.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 11.16 -$1.92 million $0.15 108.61 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.68 billion 13.46 $254.96 million $3.73 52.58

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27% Mid-America Apartment Communities 24.83% 7.10% 3.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Medical REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 6 6 0 2.50

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $207.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Global Medical REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

