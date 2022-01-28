Head to Head Review: Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cleveland-Cliffs and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 4 8 0 2.67 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus target price of $26.28, suggesting a potential upside of 58.87%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Captor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.54 -$122.00 million $3.87 4.26 Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Captor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 12.44% 75.62% 13.97% Captor Capital -22.20% -13.63% -9.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Captor Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

