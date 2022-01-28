Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HWX. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

HWX opened at C$6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$6.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.61.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.