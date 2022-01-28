Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. The stock traded as high as C$6.73 and last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 163721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

HWX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.60.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 37.57.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.