Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 762,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,181,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after buying an additional 376,136 shares during the period.

HCSG stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

