Heartland BancCorp to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HLAN opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $85.05 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

