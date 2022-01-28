Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HTBX opened at $2.53 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Heat Biologics by 98.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

