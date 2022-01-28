HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.46 ($102.79).

Shares of HFG traded up €1.50 ($1.70) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €55.02 ($62.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 29.64. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($110.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €71.21 and its 200 day moving average is €79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

