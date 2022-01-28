Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,250 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $108.23.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.