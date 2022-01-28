Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,284,000 after buying an additional 437,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.66. 996,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,614. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

