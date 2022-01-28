Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of HFWA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. 11,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

