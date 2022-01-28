Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,998. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.62 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

