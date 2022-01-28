Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hexcel stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

