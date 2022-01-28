Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $822.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

