Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.93, but opened at $35.10. Hilltop shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 3,291 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $53,246,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 322,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 253,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09.

About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

