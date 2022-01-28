Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 1.9% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $236,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,465. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.37. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.02 and a 1-year high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

