Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,650. The company has a market cap of $336.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.