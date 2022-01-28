Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 185,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

