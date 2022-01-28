Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock Price Down 1.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $48.00. The company traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $47.42. Approximately 32,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,299,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

