Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,305,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638,900 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $519,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 703,430 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

