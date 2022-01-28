Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $264,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,804,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,336,000 after buying an additional 849,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

