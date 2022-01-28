Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $154.70 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121,720 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fluor worth $154,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 486.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 567,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,178,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,650,000 after acquiring an additional 290,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $20.57 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

