Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $99.77 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,636,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,270 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $99,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

GT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 31,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,865. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

