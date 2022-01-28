Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,177 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 3.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $205,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after purchasing an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after purchasing an additional 441,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,979,000 after purchasing an additional 348,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $133.09 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

