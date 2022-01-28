Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 91,815 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,815 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.29% of Realty Income worth $75,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $67.76 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

