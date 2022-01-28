HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. HSBC posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.75.

HSBC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 2,848,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,772,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 506.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 395,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

