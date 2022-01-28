Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $13,025.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $13,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hudson Global stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSON. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.