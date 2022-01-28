Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $13,025.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $13,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hudson Global stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on HSON. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
